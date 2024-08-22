Cristiano Ronaldo launches YouTube channel

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel on Aug 21 and hundreds of thousands of subscribers signed up within a couple of hours.

The 39-year-old five-time Ballon D'Or winner plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I74FAkaL1Fk[/embed]

"The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts.

It is reportedly the most successful YouTube channel launch ever, hitting one million subscribers in 90 minutes.

A couple of hours after posting his first video, 1.69 million subscribers had joined the channel. That number jumped to 9.86 million as of Aug 22, 8am (Singapore time).

Ronaldo has 112.5 million followers on the X platform, 170 million on Facebook and 636 million on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player is preparing for his team's Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Aug 22.

