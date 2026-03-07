Croatia to re-launch mandatory military service after 17 years

KARLOVAC, Croatia - Croatia is set to resume mandatory military service for the first time in 17 years as part of the European Union member's broader strategy to address security concerns in Europe and the Western Balkans.

On Monday (March 9), 800 recruits will start two-month basic training in military compounds across the country.

Croatia amended its defence law last October to introduce mandatory service in line with European trends and as tensions with Russia spurred calls for stronger defence capabilities across Europe.

Despite initial public division, more than half of the first batch of recruits were volunteers, 10 per cent of them women. Only 10 people have filed conscientious objections and applied to serve in the civilian service instead, which is the lowest percentage in Europe, according to academics.

When Leon Dejanovic, 18, starts his training in May, he will be one of 4,000 conscripts that the government plans to call on an annual basis.

Even though receiving a draft notice in January felt "a little scary and surprising," the internet influencer with thousands of followers said he views the upcoming training as a chance to take a break from his digital lifestyle.

"Honestly, I cannot wait to be without my cell phone for a while because I am on my cell phone all day for my job," Dejanovic told Reuters in his hometown of Karlovac, 50 km (31 miles) southwest of the capital Zagreb.

New recruits will be trained in basic survival skills, self-defence, first aid and FPV drone operation. The programme also offers incentives such as a 1,100 euro ($1,272.04) monthly allowance, work record credit and preferential access to public-sector employment.

Dejanovic's friend Josip Franjo Cvitesic does not share his enthusiasm.

"I haven't received a call-up yet, but honestly, I'm against it," said Cvitesic, a 19-year-old factory worker, adding that he was concerned that the service could disrupt his job and income.

Including Croatia, there will now be 10 Nato countries with mandatory military service, joining Greece, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

