Crooning customers get free rides in Ukraine's karaoke cab

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine - A Ukrainian taxi driver is offering his passengers rides for a song, by refunding their bill if they appear on his YouTube channel performing their favourite tunes.

Andriy Turko has fitted a karaoke system in his cab in a drive to discover new musical talent in his home city of Vinnytsia.

Anyone who agrees to be filmed using it for his 'Crazytaho Karaoke' channel gets their Uber fee paid back in cash.

"They are people who sing songs, they are people who want to sing, but their talent is not discovered yet," said the 41-year-old former nightclub MC.

"Maybe they used to write poems or compose songs. And I want to offer those people an open platform."

Turko said his project often left him out of pocket, but he was hoping to build up his online broadcasts into a channel for singers and musicians.