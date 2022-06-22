Crown Resorts gets conditional nod to open gaming operations in Sydney

BENGALURU - New South Wales' gaming regulator said on Wednesday (June 22) that it has given Crown Resorts conditional approval to open gaming operations at its casino in Sydney, days after its US$6.3 billion (S$8.7 billion) acquisition by Blackstone received court approval.

The Sydney casino, part of a 75-floor tower complex which opened in December 2020, had its licence suspended by the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) just before opening in late 2020 following media reports of its alleged dealings with organised crime groups.

The ILGA, which oversees Crown's Sydney licence, said it is now "pleased to have reached a stage where Crown can open its casino operations on a conditional basis".

Crown's chief executive Steve McCann said, "We will now finalise our opening plans and look forward to shortly announcing the details and timing of our launch."

Crown added that it will continue to work with the ILGA on the reform programme to showcase its suitability as a casino operator.

A representative of Blackstone declined to comment.

"Given the need to observe the changes in operation as well as ensure changes are embedded in the business, the authority will consider approval of Crown's suitability until the end of the conditional gaming period, which could run between 18 months and two years," said ILGA chairman Philip Crawford.

He added that Crown was required to implement stringent measures to prevent money laundering and criminal infiltration in its business model.

Crown's Melbourne resort remains under government supervision.

