Cruise ship collides with Venice tourist boat, injuring four people; calls renewed to ban large vessels

VENICE, ITALY - A towering cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat in Venice on Sunday (June 2), injuring four people and reigniting calls for large vessels to be banned from the lagoon city.

MSC Cruises said the 2,679-passenger Opera, a 54m high and 275m long liner which dwarfed the Venice skyline, was approaching a passenger terminal on the Giudecca canal when it hit the dock and a nearby ferry after a technical problem.

Footage of the incident showed passengers who had been waiting at a wharf in San Basilio-Zattere fleeing for safety as the huge ship, its horns blaring, crashed into the much smaller, moored "River Countess" boat, which had 110 people onboard.

"I thought the ship was going to crash into my house," a resident living nearby told Italy's state television.