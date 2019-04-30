Careers

Czech national footballer Sural dies in bus crash

PHOTO: Instagram/Josef.sural
Reuters
Apr 30, 2019

ANKARA - Czech football player Josef Sural from Turkey's top tier Aytemiz Alanyaspor was killed after a minibus carrying players from the club crashed while returning from an away match, the club said on Monday.

Sural, a striker for Alanyaspor and the Czech national team, died at the hospital where he and six of his teammates were taken after the crash, the club said on Twitter.

Seven Alanyaspor players had rented a VIP minibus to return from the club's 1-1 draw against Kayserispor on Sunday and the bus crashed some 5 kilometers from the southern coastal town of Alanya, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The rest of the club's players and staff had returned with the team bus or on their own, Anadolu said, adding that the driver of the VIP bus had been detained following the accident and an investigation had been launched.Speech

