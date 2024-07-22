Daily roundup: 2.7 million Singaporeans eligible to vote in next General Election — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2.7 million Singaporeans eligible to vote in next General Election: ELD

Singapore's revised voter rolls have been certified and are ready for public inspection, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement on July 22.

There are a total of 2,715,187 electors in the updated registers, an increase of 5,732 from the 2,653,942 electors at the last revision in July 2023, before the 2023 Presidential Election... » READ MORE

2. From flying to frying: Former SIA cabin crew leaves job to begin new adventure as hawker in Woodlands

Cherry Tan became a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew at the age of 23.

After putting in so much effort to land this dream job of hers, however, the now 29-year-old has opted to leave SIA, swapping the iconic cabin crew sarong kebaya for an apron instead... » READ MORE

3. Singapore couple jailed up to 3.5 years in Vietnam for stealing luxury handbags

A Singaporean couple were slapped with jail terms on Thursday (July 18) for stealing luxury handbags from malls in Ho Chih Minh City... » READ MORE

4. Mouldy frozen 'tang yuan'? Manufacturer claims 'temperature abuse' behind customer's complaint

While cooking some frozen 'tang yuan' (glutinous rice balls), a customer discovered some "green stuff" on several of the sweet rice balls, which turned out to be mould... » READ MORE

