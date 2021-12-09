Daily roundup: 29 million-dollar HDB flats sold in November - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 29 million-dollar HDB flats sold in November

Housing Board resale flat prices rose for the 17th consecutive month, climbing at a faster pace of 1.3 per cent in November compared with October... » READ MORE

2. 'We're not building a palace': Qi Yuwu on home reno woes

PHOTO: Instagram/qiyuwu

It has taken them more than a year with twists and turns, but it seems like Qi Yuwu and actress wife Joanne Peh's home renovation woes will soon be behind them... » READ MORE

3. These are the skills Singaporeans urgently need in the next 3 years: SkillsFuture report

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The inaugural Skills Demand For The Future Economy report was launched by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday (Dec 8)... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean charged with murder after wife found dead in UK luxury apartment

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps

Madam Pek Ying Ling, a Singaporean, was found dead on Monday (Dec 6) in a luxury apartment in Newcastle... » READ MORE

