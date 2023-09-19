Daily roundup: $30 journey? TikTok user shares wallet-friendly way to travel to Penang - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. $30 journey? TikTok user shares wallet-friendly way to travel to Penang

Malaysia is a popular holiday spot for Singaporeans, especially when seeking a quick escape.

However, if you opt for flights to nearby destinations like Kuala Lumpur or Malacca, be prepared for expensive ticket prices, even when flying by budget airline... » READ MORE

2. 'These are the things I couldn't afford when I was younger': Desmond Tan on his newly renovated and luxurious monochrome kitchen

Local actor Desmond Tan had always wanted a more functional kitchen to improve the quality of life.

However, as a young actor then, he and his partner had to work within a budget. The opportunity to change came last year, when they had a termite attack in the kitchen... » READ MORE

3. 'What coin is this?' Man tries paying with $10 Lee Kuan Yew coin, puzzling cashiers

To accept, or not to accept?

Several cashiers in in Bukit Timah were recently left puzzled after a man tried to pay for his items with a unusual-looking coin — the new commemorative $10 coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew... » READ MORE

4. Free-flow caviar, lobster and cocktails: Influencer showcases all she ate at F1 Paddock Club, here's how much it cost

It's been an exhilarating weekend of Formula One (F1) action for many in Singapore.

And while race-goers had to pay a pretty penny for the experience, some dropped serious coin in order to get exclusive Paddock Club tickets... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com