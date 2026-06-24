Daily roundup: 40 firms step in to offer jobs to about 400 workers in air-con company wage dispute — and other top stories today

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1. 40 firms step in to offer jobs to about 400 workers in air-con company wage dispute

Some 40 construction firms have stepped in to offer 150 jobs to the migrant workers caught in a wage dispute with an air-con servicing company, said The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Wednesday (June 24)... » READ MORE

Volunteers clean elderly woman's cluttered Bedok HDB flat, find stash of coins and gold chains worth thousands

An elderly woman was filled with "immense joy" after volunteers found buckets of coins and her long-lost gold chains worth thousands while cleaning and decluttering her three-room HDB flat in Bedok... » READ MORE

2. Sheila Sim takes 3 months off work to accompany daughters attending Japan mountain school

It's the June school holidays and there's no better time for vacation - but Sheila Sim's daughters are in Japan for another reason... » READ MORE

3. Tampines stall attracts long queues with free durians

This durian season, one fruit stall in the East is being extra generous. Since June 19, Durian Ninja at Blk 827 Tampines Street 81 has been giving out free durians to the public... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com