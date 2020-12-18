Daily roundup: 8 Singaporean hawker foods we love and the interesting facts behind them - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 8 Singaporean hawker foods we love and the interesting facts behind them
It’s official: Hawker culture in Singapore is on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, in an unanimously accepted decision by a 24-member international committee... » READ MORE
2. New Indonesian maids to cost up to $3,000 more from Jan 2021
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
From next month, employers must pay one-time placement fee that used to be borne by incoming FDWs... » READ MORE
3. Like son, like father: Canadian dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Reuters
A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his “self-conscious” son accept a birthmark on his torso... » READ MORE
4. I tried the pao fan from Chew Chor Meng's new hawker stall and while it's good, expect to wait in line
PHOTO: Instagram/Famous Pao Fan, AsiaOne
SCelebrities opening food businesses is nothing new in Singapore, but while most celebrities open restaurants, Chew Chor Meng has concentrated most of his F&B efforts on hawker stalls... » READ MORE
