Daily roundup: 8 Singaporean hawker foods we love and the interesting facts behind them - and other top stories today

1. 8 Singaporean hawker foods we love and the interesting facts behind them

It’s official: Hawker culture in Singapore is on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, in an unanimously accepted decision by a 24-member international committee... » READ MORE

2. New Indonesian maids to cost up to $3,000 more from Jan 2021

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

From next month, employers must pay one-time placement fee that used to be borne by incoming FDWs... » READ MORE

3. Like son, like father: Canadian dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Reuters

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his “self-conscious” son accept a birthmark on his torso... » READ MORE

4. I tried the pao fan from Chew Chor Meng's new hawker stall and while it's good, expect to wait in line

PHOTO: Instagram/Famous Pao Fan, AsiaOne

SCelebrities opening food businesses is nothing new in Singapore, but while most celebrities open restaurants, Chew Chor Meng has concentrated most of his F&B efforts on hawker stalls... » READ MORE

