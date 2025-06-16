Daily roundup: Alex Fong and wife expecting 1st child — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Alex Fong and wife expecting 1st child

Hong Kong singer-actor Alex Fong and his wife Maple Yip are expecting their first child... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean cyclist dies after hitting pothole and then run over by lorry in Johor

A Singaporean cyclist died in Johor after hitting a pothole and then run over by a lorry... » READ MORE

3. 'It's time to take responsibility for what I did': Ex-actor Ian Fang arrives at State Courts to begin prison sentence

Former actor Ian Fang is set to begin his 40-month prison sentence today (June 16). The 35-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident arrived at the State Courts... » READ MORE

4. Just tired or something more? The overlooked mental struggles some new dads face

Postpartum depression (PPD) is often associated with mothers, but did you know that it can also affect fathers?... » READ MORE

