Daily roundup: Australian dance teacher on board SQ321 left paralysed from chest down — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. SQ321 turbulence: Australian dance teacher on board flight left paralysed from chest down

An Australian dance teacher who was on board Singapore Airlines (SIA) Flight SQ321 will never be able to dance again after being severely injured in the spine on the turbulence-hit aircraft.

Kerry Jordan, 52, also told Adelaide-based newspaper The Advertiser that she cannot do all "the basic things" with her hands, such as feeding herself, brushing her teeth, changing TV channels and using her mobile phone... » READ MORE

2. Laksa hawker in Chinatown slashes price to $2, thanks to donor who wanted to give affordable meals

With the help of an anonymous donor, one hawker at Chinatown Complex is now selling a bowl of Katong laksa for just $2 — half the usual price.

Bobby Lee, 71, a graduate of social enterprise Project Dignity, has been running The Asian Makanstall for the past eight years, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Customer says he was charged 50 cents extra for boneless chicken at Singabola, stall owner responds

A customer was baffled when his request for breast meat at a newly-opened chicken rice stall came with a higher price tag.

In a post made on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Monday (June 10), Shaun Koo explained how he ended up paying a total of $6 for a plate of chicken rice with an egg at SingaBola Chicken Rice due to an extra charge... » READ MORE

4. 'Something gets stolen every week': Chinatown gift store owner puts up over 20 photos of suspected shoplifters

To deter potential shoplifters, a gift shop owner in Chinatown has resorted to naming and shaming those who nicked items from her store.

The store at Trengganu Street, called Wow, recently went viral on Xiaohongshu for displaying more than 20 photos of people who allegedly stole from the shop... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com