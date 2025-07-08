Daily roundup: Ayumi Hamasaki turns first solo Singapore concert into full-blown musical spectacle — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Ayumi Hamasaki turns first solo Singapore concert into full-blown musical spectacle
Ayumi Hamasaki lit up the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a rare one-night-only spectacle on Saturday (July 5), marking her long-awaited return... » READ MORE
2. Leaders pay tribute to Singapore's longest-serving mufti, Shaikh Syed Isa Semait, following his death at age 87
Shaikh Syed Isa Semait, who served as Singapore's mufti for nearly four decades, died on Monday (July 7) at the age of 87... » READ MORE
3. Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng set for another pre-trial conference on July 23
Billionaire and hotelier Ong Beng Seng will have his case heard in court again on July 23 in a pre-trial conference... » READ MORE
4. Andie Chen admits 'traces of loss and loneliness' after 10th acting Star Awards defeat
In a race, only one person can clinch first place. For local actor Andie Chen, the Star Awards race has become a standard affair, but one he has yet to bring home a trophy from... » READ MORE
