Daily roundup: Blackpink members renew contract, boosting shares in YG Entertainment — and other top stories today

1. Blackpink members renew contract, boosting shares in YG Entertainment

South Korea's YG Entertainment Inc said on Wednesday (Dec 6) that all four members of South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink have renewed their contracts with the label, sending shares of the company up by nearly a third... » READ MORE

2. Tourists on gondola fall into Venice waters after ignoring warning to stay still

Several Asian tourists in Venice found themselves in troubled waters after their gondola overturned and capsized along the Rio de la Verona River on Sunday (Dec 3) afternoon... » READ MORE

3. Edwin Goh leaves Mediacorp after 14 years, now works in retail in Australia

After 14 years with Mediacorp, local actor Edwin Goh has left for greener pastures in the land Down Under.

The 29-year-old announced his departure in an Instagram post yesterday (Dec 5), thanking Mediacorp for the opportunities he was given throughout the years... » READ MORE

4. Man in China killed woman by deliberately hurling bricks off high-rise building; wanted death penalty

A man in China has confessed to killing a woman by hurling bricks off a high-rise apartment, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The tragedy took place on June 22 when the 28-year-old victim, surnamed Lou, visited a popular snack street at Wanda Plaza in Changchun city... » READ MORE

