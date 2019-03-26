Daily roundup: Bomb hoax on SQ flight, woman and child questioned - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. SQ mid-air bomb hoax: Mumbai-Singapore flight escorted safely to Changi, woman and child questioned
A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Mumbai landed safely at Changi Airport on Tuesday (March 26) morning, after the pilot raised a bomb threat alert... » READ MORE
2. 'More Than Blue's Ivy Chen thinks love shouldn't consume your life
Ivy Chen, who recently had a son and is married to Taiwanese director Hsu Fu-hsiang, believes that people should protect themselves and not let love consume their lives... » READ MORE
3. Threesome gone wrong: Woman stabs hubby's girlfriend after sex
A woman has been detained here for allegedly injuring her husband's girlfriend, who is also married, with a knife after they had a threesome... » READ MORE
4. Singapore heiress Kim Lim recounts strange phone conversation with Seungri, says she is not involved in scandals
A netizen, believed to be a tour guide, said on Facebook that tourists entering Malaysia by the Second Link waited seven hours for Customs clearance and they ended up having packed food for dinner... » READ MORE