Daily roundup: Bomb hoax on SQ flight, woman and child questioned - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​SQ mid-air bomb hoax: Mumbai-Singapore flight escorted safely to Changi, woman and child questioned

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Mumbai landed safely at Changi Airport on Tuesday (March 26) morning, after the pilot raised a bomb threat alert... » READ MORE

2. 'More Than Blue's Ivy Chen thinks love shouldn't consume your life

Photo: MM2 Entertainment

Ivy Chen, who recently had a son and is married to Taiwanese director Hsu Fu-hsiang, believes that people should protect themselves and not let love consume their lives... » READ MORE

3. Threesome gone wrong: Woman stabs hubby's girlfriend after sex ​



Photo: The Star/ Asia News Network

A woman has been detained here for allegedly injuring her husband's girlfriend, who is also married, with a knife after they had a threesome... » READ MORE

4. Singapore heiress Kim Lim recounts strange phone conversation with Seungri, says she is not involved in scandals​



Photo: Facebook/ Ivy Chee

A netizen, believed to be a tour guide, said on Facebook that tourists entering Malaysia by the Second Link waited seven hours for Customs clearance and they ended up having packed food for dinner... » READ MORE