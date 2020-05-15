Daily roundup: Brain injury survivor Takalah Tan now serves as frontliner at Tzu Chi clinic - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Brain injury survivor Takalah Tan now serves as frontliner at Tzu Chi clinic

Despite his brush with death years ago, "fear" is not a word traumatic brain injury survivor Takalah Tan would use to describe his feelings towards it...

2. Former actress Jazreel Low 'heartbroken' after otters ate her arowana and expensive fishes

PHOTO: Facebook/Jazreel Low

On Tuesday (May 12), a group of otters 'trespassed' on the grounds of Aramsa The Garden Spa located in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, and feasted on the fishes in the pond...

3. Man filmed wrecking Maserati in Ang Mo Kio carpark, police investigating

PHOTO: Stomp

The man, who was fully masked, was seen hitting the bonnet of the Maserati with a metal object before going for the windshield...

4. Homeless family living beside cemetery for 3 years, finds shelter thanks to NGO

PHOTO: Project Hills

Lim Chu Kang Cemetery may be the resting place of many of Singapore's dearly departed. But for one family fallen on hard times, a makeshift shack beside the cemetery has been their home for the past three years...