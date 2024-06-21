Daily Roundup: Bus company apologises for tourists stranded at Woodlands Checkpoint, says driver waited 30 minutes before leaving — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tourists stranded at Woodlands Checkpoint: Bus company apologises, says driver waited 30 minutes before leaving

Bus operator Billion Stars Express has apologised to the two Australian passengers who said they were stranded at Woodlands Checkpoint after the coach bus departed without them on June 6... » READ MORE

2. 'We would have a huge quarrel every 3 days': Fann Wong on maintaining relationship with Christopher Lee

Local celebrities Fann Wong and Christopher Lee are known as the It couple in Singapore because of their romantic relationship that spans more than two decades.

While they shared many happy moments together in front of the camera, Fann recently revealed that they have their own fair share of down moments too... » READ MORE

3. 'We are paralysed': Little India soup kitchen urges volunteers to honour commitments after cancellations by groups

This soup kitchen has found themselves in the soup - but not literally.

Krsna's Free Meals, a soup kitchen in Little India, has asked volunteers to honour their commitments after multiple groups have cancelled on them without letting them know in advance, the kitchen revealed in a video uploaded to TikTok on Wednesday (June 19)... » READ MORE

4. 'Very stressed': Owner of Song Fish Soup feels some pressure after earning Bib Gourmand for 1st time

When the owner of Song Fish Soup, Song Dehe (transliteration), first knew that his stall had been recognised with a Michelin Bib Gourmand this year, he admitted to feeling "very stressed"... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com