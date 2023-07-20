Daily roundup: Buyers of about 1,000 BTO flats in Punggol face further delays after HDB terminates contractor's services — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Buyers of about 1,000 BTO flats in Punggol face further delays after HDB terminates contractor’s services

Buyers of 991 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Punggol will face further delays of three months, on top of an already delayed completion timeline, after the Housing Board terminated the services of the project's main contractor.... » READ MORE

2. 'Scattered ashes formed an unsightly pile': Visitor blasts poor upkeeping of Garden of Peace but others say it's well-built

Designed as a space for residents to scatter the ashes of their loved ones, the Garden of Peace is Singapore's first inland ash-scattering garden.

However, one visitor was left disappointed, having expected a peaceful experienc... » READ MORE

3. 'She's like the queen of the sea': Song Ji-hyo reveals wealthy family background on Running Man

She may be known as Ace Ji-hyo in Running Man for her ability to accomplish difficult missions and Mong Ji-hyo for her signature blank expression.

South Korean actress Song Ji-hyo may have a new nickname soon — Queen of the sea... » READ MORE

4. George Goh: If even I'm disqualified, people will lose hope in this country

Mr George Goh pulls out a wallet from his pocket, its leather weathered and shape bent by age. From it, he retrieves a folded piece of paper, filled with handwritten jottings and numbers, some of which are highlighted.

“This piece of paper has been with me for more than 10 years… I’ve recorded all my journeys from 2009 until 2023,” says the 63-year-old presidential hopeful... » READ MORE

