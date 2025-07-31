Daily roundup: Celebrate National Day with exclusive SG60 meals including bak kut teh ramen and laksa shakshuka — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bak kut teh ramen, laksa shakshuka and chilli crab burgers: Celebrate National Day with these exclusive SG60 meals

With our nation's 60th birthday just around the corner, brands are rolling out various National Day promotions and offerings to celebrate the occasion, including exclusive dishes and set meals.

Here's where you can tuck into these limited-time menu items. We'll continue to add to the list as we find more... » READ MORE

2. JB car wash operators say 'unfair' after business declines amid govt clampdown over prioritising Singapore-registered cars

One bad apple spoils the barrel — and these car wash operators are coming clean with how they feel about it.

Car wash operators in Johor Bahru (JB) have cried foul after facing a boycott and government clampdown, The New Straits Times reported on Wednesday (July 30)... » READ MORE

3. 'Count his lucky stars': Youth struck by taxi while dashing across Yio Chu Kang Road, netizens react

He may have been in a rush, but the time he saved crossing the street may have cost him his life.

A youth was seen dashing across a pedestrian crossing at a junction along Yio Chu Kang on Tuesday (July 29) evening, according to a post on Facebook group Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) the same day... » READ MORE

4. 'That's what life is': Wednesday director Tim Burton not worried about balancing horror elements for adults and children in his shows

Tim Burton has been a mainstay of dark fantasy and horror for nearly four decades now, with those of us spookily-inclined often growing up with his works.

The 66-year-old is the director and executive producer on Netflix's Wednesday and was recently asked during a press conference whether it is difficult to toe the line making horror for adults while also keeping it child-friendly... » READ MORE

