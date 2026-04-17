Daily roundup: Changi Airport handled 17.6 million passengers in Q1 amid strong demand for North Asia, Europe — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Changi Airport handled 17.6 million passengers in Q1 amid strong demand for North Asia, Europe

Changi Airport handled about 17.6 million passengers in the first quarter of 2026, a 2.3 per cent increase than the same period last year.

This was driven by strong demand for North Asia and Europe.

But the ongoing Middle East conflict led to an 80 per cent drop in passenger traffic... » READ MORE

2. Greenview Cafe to move from Far East Plaza to Ang Mo Kio coffee shop, prices to drop by up to 30%

For decades, Greenview Cafe has been a go-to spot for diners in town, thanks to its pocket-friendly prices.

Even as food prices rise amid the Middle East conflict, the 43-year-old eatery is lowering the prices of its offerings, as it relocates from Far East Plaza to a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio.

At the new stall named Greenview Handmade Mee Hoon Kueh, the Minced Meat Mee Hoon Kueh will be sold at... » READ MORE

3. Singer D4vd is arrested on suspicion of killing of a 14-year-old girl found dead in his Tesla

Singer D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 14-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found last year in his apparently abandoned Tesla that was towed from the Hollywood Hills, authorities said Thursday (April 16).

Los Angeles police said in a brief statement that the 21-year-old Houston-born alt-pop singer whose legal name is David Burke was being held without bail on suspicion of murder... » READ MORE

4. Byeon Woo-seok thought talk show staff prepared 'really nice' cooling cushion for him, truth sends cast laughing

As the days become warmer, portable fans come out and air conditioners get switched on. Who can blame Byeon Woo-seok for wanting a cooling cushion at the ready?

The 34-year-old actor appeared on an episode of the South Korean talk show Salon Drip, uploaded to YouTube on April 14, with his co-stars IU, Noh Sang-hyun and Gong Seung-yeon from the new K-drama Perfect Crown.

Together with host Jang Do-yeon... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com