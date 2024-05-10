Daily roundup: Chicken rice hawker chain launches 1-for-1 promo to celebrate Lawrence Wong's inauguration - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chicken rice hawker chain launches 1-for-1 promo to celebrate Lawrence Wong's inauguration

The hawker chain known for its "1-for-1" and "seniors eat free" deals is back with yet another promotion, putting its own twist on celebrating incoming Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's inauguration on May 15... » READ MORE

2. 'I didn't want him to grow up the way I did': Ex-drug abuser turns her life around for son

Although she has stayed clear of drugs for 15 years now, the journey to recovery wasn't easy for 39-year-old Hannah Chun. Growing up in a broken home, Chun began consuming drugs at 13 to cover up the abandonment, rejection and hurt that she was going through... » READ MORE

3. $16 million apartment, no biggie: Singaporean businessman David Yong flaunts wealth in Netflix's Super Rich in Korea

Four-storey villa in Singapore with a private lift, 11 cars in four different countries, travelling on private jet to save time... » READ MORE

4. He's back: 'Cathay busker' Jeff Ng plays to estimated crowd of over 1,000 at Punggol Waterway Point

After making headlines two years ago for less-than-favourable reasons, local celebrity busker Jeff Ng appears to be back with a bang... » READ MORE

