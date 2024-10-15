Daily roundup: Denza D9 arrives in Singapore with a star-studded extravaganza — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Denza D9 arrives in Singapore with a star-studded extravaganza

BYD's luxury premium brand, Denza, has been officially launched in Singapore, and the Chinese carmaker marked the arrival of its first car here, the D9, with a star-studded extravaganza... » READ MORE

2. North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean road on its side of border, Seoul says

North Korea has blown up sections of inter-Korean roads and rail lines on its side of the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas, South Korea's military said on Tuesday (Oct 15)... » READ MORE

3. Fuiyoh! Uncle Roger to open more fried rice restaurants following success of Pavilion KL outlet

Barely a month after the successful opening of his first restaurant, Nigel Ng, more commonly known by his moniker Uncle Roger, is back with two more restaurants in the works... » READ MORE

4. 'I disappointed him': Ian Fang feels he 'abused' Christopher Lee's mentorship

Back in 2011, local actor Ian Fang stole the hearts of audiences with his performance in the drama series On The Fringe, playing the younger brother of Fann Wong's character.

It was also through this connection that the 34-year-old got to know Fann's husband Christopher Lee, who became his mentor... » READ MORE

