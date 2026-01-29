Daily roundup: Despite poor F&B climate, MasterChef Singapore winner opens new ayam berempah stall — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Despite poor F&B climate, MasterChef Singapore winner opens new ayam berempah stall

The past few years have been tough for Singapore's F&B scene.

Despite the rocky F&B climate, Derek Cheong is unfazed. The serial entrepreneur even opened a new hawker stall at Beauty World Food Centre on Jan 10... » READ MORE

2. Malaysia to ban purchase of Ron95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles from April 1

If the prices are a steal, they're probably illegal — come April, they certainly will be.

The purchase of Ron95 petrol in Malaysia by foreign-registered vehicles may be prohibited from April, according to the country's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry on Wednesday (Jan 28)... » READ MORE

3. Xixi Lim reveals kiss scene with Wang Weiliang in CNY movie was unscripted: 'It's both romantic and comedic'

This Chinese New Year, new doors have opened for Xixi Lim with a milestone achievement on the silver screen.

At a press conference for the new movie A Good Fortune, AsiaOne spoke to the local actress about her role as the protagonist, also her first lead role in a film in her 20-year career.... » READ MORE

4. More than 3,500 fined for vaping offences since September 2025

Some 3,534 people were fined for possessing and using vapes under the enhanced enforcement framework between September and December 2025.... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com