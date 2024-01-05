Daily roundup: Dota 2 esports personality chows down on nasi lemak like onigiri, shocks netizens - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. 'Did I eat a leaf?' Dota 2 esports personality chows down on nasi lemak like onigiri, shocks netizens

It's one thing to not know a foreign culture - but eating nasi lemak, banana leaf and all, is something else entirely.

That's exactly what Dota 2 personality Jake "SirActionSlacks" Kanner did, chowing down on nasi lemak as though it was an onigiri during a live podcast on Dec 17... » READ MORE

2. 'With these vouchers we can save quite a bit': Elderly folks brave rain to collect CDC vouchers from Bukit Panjang CC

There might have been heavy showers throughout Singapore on Thursday (Jan 4) morning, but that didn't deter many elderly from queuing at Bukit Panjang Community Centre to collect their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers... » READ MORE

3. I tried Xiaxue's new pink nasi lemak that comes with heart-shaped fishcakes, here are my honest thoughts

Spicy, spunky and loud.

Those are the words some may use to describe local influencer Wendy Cheng, who is better known by her pseudonym Xiaxue... » READ MORE

4. 'I'm already stocking up clothes for her': Desmond Tan gets ready to be a dad

Becoming one of the Singapore's most sought-after actors wasn't always on the cards for Desmond Tan.

For those who've never heard him croon — he's got some serious pipes — it might be surprising to find out he was actually an aspiring musician. "I didn't think about venturing into acting as a craft," he tells BT Luxe, adding that he'd even formed a boy band, Angelboyz ("with a z", he clarifies)... » READ MORE

