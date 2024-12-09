Daily roundup: Educational and interactive toys your kids will love this Christmas — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Don't know what to get your kids this Christmas? Here are some educational and interactive toys they'll actually love

As parents, we're always looking for ways to encourage our children to develop important qualities like curiosity, creativity, and social skills.

However, this can be challenging because these little ones can smell a lesson a mile away...» READ MORE

2. Rapper Jay-Z accused in lawsuit of raping 13-year-old girl

An amended lawsuit filed in federal court on Sunday (Dec 8) alleges that rap mogul Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean "Diddy" Combs during a party in 2000.

Jay-Z denied the allegations on social media and blasted the lawsuit, calling it part of a "blackmail attempt" by the plaintiff's lawyer. Lawyers for Jay-Z did not immediately respond to a request for comment...» READ MORE

3. 'Time wasted at immigration is not worth': E-gate glitch at JB checkpoint leaves thousands stranded

Jostling with a crowd that was at least a few thousand strong and queues going as far as the eye can see - that was what many had to deal with at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) checkpoint on Sunday.

"If you are coming back to Singapore now, good luck," TikTok user MyKindGuide said in a video post on Sunday (Dec 8) documenting the crowds...» READ MORE

4. 'I will tell the pilot I will crash the plane': Man charged for threatening to crash Jetstar flight at Changi Airport

An Australian man has been charged with threatening to crash a Jetstar flight departing Changi Airport.

Moncrieff Marli Curtis Philip, a 36-year-old Australian national, told the court on Monday (Dec 9) that he will plead guilty to two charges of harassment and is expected to do so in an urgent hearing on Dec 18...» READ MORE

