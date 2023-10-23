Daily roundup: Eric Chou lived at US homestay to improve his English, ended up teaching their kids Mandarin instead - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Eric Chou lived at US homestay to improve his English, ended up teaching their kids Mandarin instead

Some of us want to emigrate to pursue our dreams, but most of us don't have our minds set on it as children.



Not Eric Chou though, who revealed that he wanted to move to the US aged 11 because his cousins, who were his best friends at the time, were emigrating there... » READ MORE

2. 'No dignity nor integrity': Customer disgusted after food delivery rider allegedly left wet bag on floor and 'ran away'

If only the food delivery rider had warned him that the bag was wet, some of his meal wouldn't have gone to waste.

One irate customer took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Saturday (Oct 21), claiming that a Foodpanda delivery rider had left his bag of food on the floor and "ran away"... » READ MORE

3. 'It's too cruel': Myolie Wu criticised for enjoying seafood cooked alive at table

When eating seafood, one of the main criteria is to have the freshest ones possible. In some cases, they are cooked alive to maintain their freshness and prevent food poisoning.

However, there are also schools of thought where people are encouraged to kill livestock and seafood as humanely as possible, before cooking them... » READ MORE

4. 'Nothing to be ashamed of': Ex-SIA cabin crew opens up about being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

After 13 years of flying as a Singapore Airlines (SIA) leading steward, Adrian Toh felt the time was right for change.

However, what he didn't expect was for his health condition to change as well... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com