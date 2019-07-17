Daily roundup: Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage
The former Malaysian King, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, has divorced Russian ex-beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, according to local media reports... » READ MORE
2. How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
There were local celebrities who were game enough to see what they would look like in 40 years and frankly, ageing is a scary thing... » READ MORE
3. Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
For most Singaporeans, picking up groceries from the nearby NTUC FairPrice outlet is as commonplace as popping over to the Singapore Pools to buy 4D... » READ MORE
4. 'Everything is gone': Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
Hours after a fire engulfed their fourth-floor Housing Board flat in Boon Lay on Monday night (July 15), the family returned to find that little remained of their home... » READ MORE