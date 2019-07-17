Daily roundup: Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage

The former Malaysian King, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, has divorced Russian ex-beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, according to local media reports... » READ MORE

2. How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is

PHOTO: Instagram/wulander, Instagram/andiechen

There were local celebrities who were game enough to see what they would look like in 40 years and frankly, ageing is a scary thing... » READ MORE

3. Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices

PHOTO: Wikipedia Commons

For most Singaporeans, picking up groceries from the nearby NTUC FairPrice outlet is as commonplace as popping over to the Singapore Pools to buy 4D... » READ MORE

4. 'Everything is gone': Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Hours after a fire engulfed their fourth-floor Housing Board flat in Boon Lay on Monday night (July 15), the family returned to find that little remained of their home... » READ MORE