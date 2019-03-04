Daily roundup: Grab users can soon cancel rides within 5 minutes for free - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Grab users can soon cancel rides within 5 minutes for free but charged $4 thereafter under new policy
From March 11, Grab users can cancel their rides within 5 minutes of booking, without having to pay a cancellation fee... » READ MORE
2. I went to North Korea to get Kim Jong Un's haircut and wasn't held hostage: SM Ong
I'm thankful that Kim Jong Nam wasn't killed in Changi Airport and the assassination didn't take place last year. Otherwise, I could have been the one held hostage in Pyongyang... » READ MORE
3. Audi couple share car cam video of collision with teen cyclist and their side of the story
A couple who were involved in a heated dispute with a 15-year-old cyclist in Pasir Ris have shared their side of what happened... » READ MORE
4. Why the Platinium Dogs Club saga doesn't shock Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan
The Platinium Dogs Club dog abuse saga may have outraged many Singaporeans when it came to light in January. But to celebrity Mexican-American dog behaviourist Cesar Millan, better known as the Dog Whisperer, instances of pet negligence are so common that his face was devoid of emotion when told about it... » READ MORE