Daily roundup: Grab users can soon cancel rides within 5 minutes for free - and other top stories today

1. Grab users can soon cancel rides within 5 minutes for free but charged $4 thereafter under new policy

From March 11, Grab users can cancel their rides within 5 minutes of booking, without having to pay a cancellation fee... » READ MORE

2. I went to North Korea to get Kim Jong Un's haircut and wasn't held hostage: SM Ong

Photo: Reuters, Ong Wann

I'm thankful that Kim Jong Nam wasn't killed in Changi Airport and the assassination didn't take place last year. Otherwise, I could have been the one held hostage in Pyongyang... » READ MORE

3. Audi couple share car cam video of collision with teen cyclist and their side of the story

Photos: Facebook/ SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

A couple who were involved in a heated dispute with a 15-year-old cyclist in Pasir Ris have shared their side of what happened... » READ MORE

4. Why the Platinium Dogs Club saga doesn't shock Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan

Photo: Cesar's Recruit:Asia

The Platinium Dogs Club dog abuse saga may have outraged many Singaporeans when it came to light in January. But to celebrity Mexican-American dog behaviourist Cesar Millan, better known as the Dog Whisperer, instances of pet negligence are so common that his face was devoid of emotion when told about it... » READ MORE