Daily roundup: Group drive from London to Singapore and raise $250k — and other top stories today

1. London to Singapore in 4.5 months: Group of men travel across 21 countries via Land Rovers for charity, raise $250k

It takes about 14 hours to fly from London to Singapore. But what about via car?

For one group of men, the journey took around four-and-a-half months across 14,500 miles (23,335km) and 21 countries... » READ MORE

2. Food deliveryman: It's not my job to check orders are correct

A food delivery man wants customers to know that is not their responsibility to open up food orders to check if they are packed correctly.

They are not supposed to in the interest of food safety... » READ MORE

3. 'Don't be sour grapes if you can't afford': Matchmaker rebuts criticisms of post on Vietnamese woman preferring suitors who earn $5,000 a month

There is no price tag on true love for some couples. After all, "for better or worse, for richer or poorer" - these lines are in the wedding vow.

But this Vietnamese bride matchmaker wants potential suitors to earn at least $4,800 a month to even reach the "talking stage" with his female client... » READ MORE

4. 'Crazy prices': Consumers irked by businesses raising prices ahead of GST hike

Even before the GST rate change to nine per cent next week, it seems we may already be getting a taste of things to come.

Already, some popular local brands have increased the prices of their products, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Wednesday (Dec 27)... » READ MORE

