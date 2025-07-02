Daily roundup: Hong Kong's Michelin Bib Gourmand Mak Man Kee Wonton Noodles to debut in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hong Kong's Michelin Bib Gourmand Mak Man Kee Wonton Noodles to debut in Singapore

It seems more food and beverage brands from Hong Kong are coming to Singapore lately.

Hot on the heels of Mon Kee cafe's opening announcement, Mak Man Kee Wonton Noodles — another famous name in Hong Kong — revealed that it will open its first overseas venture in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. Certis to cease tracking live location of officers on sick leave, says union

Security company Certis has agreed to roll back its latest mandate that required employees on sick leave to share their live location if they are not at home, following discussions with the Union of Security Employees (USE).

"Certis, which is unionised under USE, has agreed to do so, and there will be no location tracking of officers on medical leave," it said in a statement on Tuesday (July 1).... » READ MORE

3. 'It was a brand new world': Ferlyn Wong recounts first foray into stunts and fight scenes in new fantasy drama

Local actress Ferlyn Wong jumped into new territory with The Spirit Hunter, a local fantasy drama series that required her to be suspended in mid-air, fight with swords and use martial arts.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, the 33-year-old shared her experience preparing for her role as Hua Cheng Feng, a swordswoman with a life purpose — to give back to her god-uncle after he saved her life... » READ MORE

4. 20 persons arrested in multi-agency anti-crime blitz in Geylang and Joo Chiat

Eight men and 12 women, aged between 24 and 55, were arrested for various offences during a multi-agency enforcement operation in Geylang and Joo Chiat on Friday (June 27).



The offences include drink driving, driving without a valid licence and insurance, non-maintenance of fire safety provisions, providing massage services without a valid licence, suspected drug-related offences, and working without a valid work permit... » READ MORE

