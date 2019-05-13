Daily roundup: How celebrities paid tribute to mums and motherhood on #HappyMothersDay - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How celebrities paid tribute to mums and motherhood on #HappyMothersDay

Mother's Day. The yearly affair that never fails to warm the cockles of even the coldest heart as we celebrate just how much our mothers sacrificed for us... » READ MORE

2. The 13 worst things to buy at Daiso Singapore: 2019 edition



Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

No one has ever accused Daiso of being a pretentious shop that sells overpriced products. But unfortunately that doesn’t excuse you from using your brain when you walk in... » READ MORE

3. 7 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore after KonMari-ing your home



Photo: 123rf

What happens after you decide to declutter your home following the Marie Kondo method and find yourself left with a mountain of discarded garments that just don't spark joy... » READ MORE

4. Secret doors and quirky decor in Annette Lee's industrial-style HDB home



Photo: Home & Decor

Despite its concrete-look finishes, this four-room flat is warm and inviting. The ambient lighting and statement decor pieces, like an antique gramophone from India and a "shine bright" neon sign, have infused it with the homeowners' fun personality... » READ MORE