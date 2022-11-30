Daily roundup: How a Singaporean couple saved $30,000 a year living in a DIY van in the US - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. How a Singaporean couple saved $30,000 a year living in a DIY van in the US

In a country with nearly 90 per cent home ownership, even renting is considered unusual by some Singaporeans – but what about living in a van instead... » READ MORE

2. Gone in a poof: Proofer bakery shutters Potong Pasir branch overnight with just a note on their gate

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

In the cut-throat world that is the Singapore retail scene, it's not uncommon for a shop to suddenly go bust. High rental, low foot traffic or bad location are just some reasons for a business to shutter.

What is unusual though is for a shop to simply uproot and close without any prior notice...» READ MORE

3. ‘Wardrobe department wants the skirts to be even shorter’: Actress playing My Date With A Vampire's Ma Xiaoling continues leggy tradition in remake

Karena Ng plays Ma Xiaoling, Bosco Wong plays Kuang Tianyou and child actor Sean Wong plays Kuang Fusheng in the movie remake of My Date With A Vampire. PHOTO: Weibo/Qu Mo Long Zu Ma Xiaoling

Nostalgia alert: 1990s Hong Kong cult drama classic My Date With A Vampire is getting a remake.

Titled Qu Mo Long Zu Ma Xiaoling, which loosely translates to Dragon Clan Exorcist Ma Xiaoling, the movie is set to release in 2023...» READ MORE

4. Pritam Singh slamming armrest in Parliament sends netizens into a tizzy; here's what really happened

Pritam Singh standing up and bowing before leaving Parliament on Tuesday. PHOTO: MCI

As Parliament proceedings took place on Tuesday (Nov 29), Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh surprised his fellow Parliamentarians by loudly thumping his armrest and leaving the Chamber hastily.

His departure came soon after fellow Workers' Party (WP) member, He Ting Ru ended her speech about the repeal of 377A... » READ MORE

