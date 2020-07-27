Daily roundup: Huang Yiliang tells court Bangladeshi worker gave him 'right' to 'hammer him' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bangladeshi worker gave him 'right' to 'hammer him', retired actor Huang Yiliang tells court

Huang Yiliang claimed trial on Monday (July 27) to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to one Mr Jahidul at the Singapore Islamic Hub at around 4.20pm on Dec 11, 2018...

2. Upset customers of misleading durian business form Facebook support group, involve PMO and Shanmugam

PHOTO: Facebook / Dee Andriana

A local durian delivery service has been causing quite a furore among its customers — so much so that the latter even set up a Facebook group to recount their rotten experiences...

3. Coronavirus: SMRT drivers found infected drove bus services 976, 184 and 176

PHOTO: ST File

According to SMRT, three of the drivers contracted Covid-19 in their households. The last driver, a 28-year-old Malaysian work permit holder, was confirmed positive on Thursday...

4. 5 things you need to know before getting a bathroom exhaust fan

PHOTO: Swiss Interior Design

Mildew and mould growth in a bathroom often arises because of excess humidity and moisture in the air, which usually stem from hot showers...