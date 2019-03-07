Daily roundup: Joe Ma's son may be making his showbiz debut soon - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Who's that guy? Joe Ma's son may be making his showbiz debut soon

Ladies, there's going be another hottie for you to swoon over. If you're a fan of TVB actor Joe Ma, you may have heard that his son Zai Xiang is all grown up and about to follow his father's footsteps into showbiz...» READ MORE

2. Charlene Choi to wed 'mahjong prince' boyfriend at the end of the year?

Photo: Instagram/ temmy_ttc

Will wedding bells be ringing for Charlene Choi, 36, and her boyfriend, known in the media as the 'billionaire mahjong hall prince' at the end of this year?» READ MORE

3. Tourism minister's remarks on homosexuality have made Malaysia a laughing stock: MCA

Photos: The Star/Asia News Network

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi has been asked to clarify a remark he made on homosexuality during a tourism fair in Germany... » READ MORE

4. 22 Singaporeans in Forbes' 2019 Billionaires list

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao, The Straits Times, Reuters, The Business Times, Bloomberg, The New Paper

22 Singaporeans made Forbes' latest list of the world's richest, with real estate barons Robert and Philip Ng coming up tops among their countrymen for the 10th year running... » READ MORE