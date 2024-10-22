Daily roundup: Johor police fire shots at fleeing car outside eatery — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Johor police fire shots at fleeing car outside eatery; diners rush to take cover

Whilst having dinner at a JB eatery, a group of diners were shocked to see a car hedge itself between the restaurant's exterior and another vehicle.

The shock turned to panic when a man with a gun started walking towards them, causing diners to scamper for cover... » READ MORE

2. $2,000 chicken rice? Shuttler Loh Kean Yew receives Grab food delivery in Denmark

In a cute video posted by Grab Singapore on Sunday (Oct 20), Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew is seen receiving a surprise delivery from Grab while overseas, after earlier making an Instagram post that he was craving for chicken rice... » READ MORE

3. $13m Toto jackpot split among 2, one ticket bought at popular Hougang outlet

Two lucky punters walked away with over $6.6 million each in the latest Toto draw that took place on Monday (Oct 21) night... » READ MORE

4. E-Junkies: Tasha Low fights Herman Keh and Zhu Zeliang for real in Emerald Hill scene

A fight broke out between local actors Tasha Low, Herman Keh and Zhu Zeliang in Batu Pahat, with the men getting their head smacked, hand stepped on, and even thrown to the ground.

While it was all for a scene in the upcoming blockbuster drama Emerald Hill, the blows were real... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com