Daily roundup: Kris Wu's accuser gets flak after entering showbiz with lead role - and other top stories today

1. Kris Wu's accuser Du Meizhu enters showbiz with lead role, criticism reaches even her male co-star

Du Meizhu got her 15 seconds of fame after exposing Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu of sexual misconduct.

Now, the 20-year-old is getting flak for cashing in on her popularity... » READ MORE

2. 'I didn't misbehave': TikToker on day trip to Singapore claims he was thrown into 'airport jail'

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

This tourist said he wanted to spend a night – just 10 hours – in the "luxurious" Changi Airport, but has now claimed that he was thrown in 'jail' there.

An American content creator shared that he booked an AirAsia flight to Singapore on Jan 27 after his Indonesian visa had expired... » READ MORE

3. This colonial bungalow is up for rent, here's what you get for $16k a month

PHOTO: Singapore Land Authority

Many colonial buildings in Singapore have been given a new lease of life by becoming cafes or fine dining establishments.

But have you ever consider living in a black and white bungalow?

It is entirely possible to do so but just be warned, the rent won't be cheap... » READ MORE

4. Bak kwa or 'bug kwa'? Woman gets unpleasant surprise after finishing CNY snack

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Pongponghu

She had been looking forward to chowing down on her first piece of bak kwa this Chinese New Year.

However, Justina got a rude shock instead after she found a baby cockroach... » READ MORE

