Daily roundup: At least $17.5m lost to tech support scams since January 2024 - and other top stories today

1. At least $17.5m lost to tech support scams since January 2024: Police, CSA

At least 198 reports have been made by victims who have fallen prey to tech support scams since the start of 2024, with a total loss amounting to at least $17.5 million... » READ MORE

2. New Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park, enhanced Bukit Batok Nature Corridor from 2028: What to expect

Come 2028, nature enthusiasts will have more locations to enjoy the outdoors.

The new Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park, located roughly 3km east of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, is one such place, offering elevated views of the wetland and coastal trails that include bird hides for wildlife observation... » READ MORE

3. 'Do I still want to continue like this?' Mark Lee on feeling 'outdated' and what sparked his change

While filming local director Jack Neo's movie Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei (2018) years ago, actor Mark Lee faced a career slump as he felt he was getting outdated... » READ MORE

4. 'Do you agree with criticisms of PAP?' PM Wong responds at youth dialogue

Unhappiness and frustrations about the government - even if they are without "logic and rationality" - is a reality everywhere, not just in Singapore, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Jan 21)... » READ MORE

