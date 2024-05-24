Daily roundup: Lee Hsien Yang ordered to pay $400k in defamation damages to Shanmugam, Vivian over Ridout Road rentals — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lee Hsien Yang ordered to pay $400k in defamation damages to Shanmugam, Vivian over Ridout Road rentals

Lee Hsien Yang has been ordered by the High Court to pay $200,000 each to Cabinet ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan for defaming them in a public post on his Facebook page about their rental of state bungalows in Ridout Road.

Shanmugam, who is Law and Home Affairs Minister, and Dr Balakrishnan, who is Foreign Minister, had filed separate defamation suits in the High Court against Lee in August 2023... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm past my expiry date so nobody cares anyway': Gurmit Singh no longer self-conscious as he strips down to boxers in new movie

Instead of causing bodily harm to its exorcist, a demon in the new local movie The Chosen One decided to vanquish local actor Gurmit Singh's clothes instead.

The comedic sequence takes place when Master Bai Yun (Gurmit), a monk who is "rusty" with his skills, tries to exorcise a Japanese demon. Not pleased with the menial offerings Bai Yun was presenting, the demon decided to blast his clothes off, leaving him clad only in his boxers... » READ MORE

3. Influencer's birthday prank on daughter backfires after young girl is left in tears: 'I learnt from this mistake'

Pulling pranks on loved ones can be part and parcel of being a tight-knit family.

But a local influencer's apparent prank that left her daughter crying has some netizens disapproving... » READ MORE

4. Chen Yixin fulfils dream of launching own fashion label following very 'surface-level' online comments about her

She's a model, actress and now a fashion label owner too.

Local actress Chen Yixin just launched her own clothing brand Beike last month, and AsiaOne spoke to her to find out more... » READ MORE

