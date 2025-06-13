Daily roundup: Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular coming to Singapore March 2026, waitlist now open — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular coming to Singapore March 2026, waitlist now open

Musical fans, you're in for a treat.

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular - a large-scale version of the acclaimed Les Miserables musical, which played over 200 performances in the West End - is coming to Singapore in March 2026, announced Base Entertainment Asia today (June 12)... » READ MORE

2. No significant impact to travellers after Jetstar Asia closure, say analysts

Travellers will not be significantly impacted with the impending closure of Singapore-based low-cost carrier (LCC) Jetstar Asia, aviation analysts have said... » READ MORE

3. Popular Holland Village eateries Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Wala Wala Cafe Bar to shutter

When it comes to popular eateries at Holland Village, two places that probably often come to mind are Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Wala Wala Cafe Bar.

But after decades of operations, both establishments are set to shutter... » READ MORE

4. 'I thought I was a forgotten actress': Apple Hong touched by supporters' messages after Star Awards' popularity nomination

When Apple Hong received a congratulatory text from her BFF, actress Priscelia Chan, about two weeks ago, she was puzzled.

"I was having dinner outside when Priscelia texted me, saying, 'Hey Apple, congrats, we can go together.' Then I was like, 'What congrats? Go together where?'" the 46-year-old actress recounted in a recent interview with AsiaOne. ... » READ MORE

