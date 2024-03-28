Daily roundup: Mahathir's sons believe their father is the real target in ongoing corruption probe — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mahathir's sons: Our father is the real target in ongoing corruption probe

Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohammad's two eldest sons believe that their 98-year-old father is the real target of Malaysia's ongoing corruption probe... » READ MORE

2. $1,000 daily takings not enough: Rui Ji Chicken Rice at Ubi, which hires disabled staff, to close just 4 months after opening

Just four months after opening its brand new outlet in Ubi, Traditional Rui Ji Chicken Rice and Curry Chicken Noodle will be shuttering its stall come April 16... » READ MORE

3. Some schools advise students to wear PE attire amid Singapore's blistering heat

Some schools have advised students to dress in physical education (PE) attire until further notice, in the light of persistently high temperatures in recent weeks... » READ MORE

4. Man forges mum's signature, sells Rolls Royce to settle debts from buying flower garlands for female singers

After frequenting clubs and buying flower garlands for female singers, Liu Kuei Liang fell into debt.

In desperate need of money, the 33-year-old resorted to forging his mother's signature to sell her two cars to a dealer... » READ MORE

