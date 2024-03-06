Daily roundup: Malaysian family hounded by loan sharks despite repaying over $15,000 for $300 debt — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Despite repaying over $15,000 for $300 debt, Malaysian family still hounded by loan sharks

He repaid his debt many times over, but loan sharks continued to hound his family for months.

A Malaysian man working in Singapore took a $300 loan online and ended up repaying a total of $15,000, China Press reported... » READ MORE

2. 'A teachable moment for our son': Singaporean giving away pair of VIP tickets to Taylor Swift's concert for charity

A Singaporean man has recently decided to give away his tickets to the highly coveted Eras Tour— and do a good deed at the same time.

Leon Qiu took to TikTok last Saturday (March 2) to announce that he was giving away a pair of VIP 1 tickets to Taylor Swift's concert on March 8... » READ MORE

3. Accident involving school bus along Bukit Timah Rd leaves car in flames

An accident involving a school bus took place in the morning on March 6 along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road, just outside the Royalgreen condominium... » READ MORE

4. Sora Ma reveals difficult process of conceiving through IVF: 'Sometimes it can feel very lonely'

A mother's courage knows no bounds.

Malaysia-born actress Sora Ma announced her pregnancy on Feb 10, but behind the happy news lies a story of her difficult journey to motherhood... » READ MORE

