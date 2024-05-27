Daily roundup: Malaysian mum puts out ad to disown debt-ridden son who worked in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'We have had enough': Malaysian mum puts out ad to disown debt-ridden son who worked in Singapore

He refused to cut his habits, so his family severed ties with him.

A single mum in Malaysia has put out ads and held a press conference to disown her debt-ridden son, The Star reported last Saturday (May 25)... » READ MORE

2. Only $16 in bank account: Grab driver dies at home, widow gets letter demanding payment of over $1,800 in charges

A recently widowed woman is hoping that ride-hailing platform Grab would waive part of the outstanding fees incurred by her late husband, who died suddenly and had less than $20 in his bank account.

Before his death on May 9, Su Zian (transliteration), 59, worked as a private-hire driver for almost 10 years and would typically drive from 3pm to 1am, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. 'We're in limbo': Chempaka residents uncertain about future with leases expiring in 10 years

When Mr J.C. bought his home in Jalan Chempaka Puteh for about $400,000 in 2007, he thought he had snagged the two-storey landed property at a good deal.

The semi-detached house, which the 76-year-old retired manager said is his dream home, sits on 3,600 sq ft of land in a quiet landed estate near Simpang Bedok... » READ MORE

4. Veteran ex-TVB actor Ngan Kwok Leung dies aged 71

Veteran ex-TVB actor Ngan Kwok Leung died last Saturday (May 25) at the age of 71.

The news was confirmed by his friend, Hong Kong actor-host English Tang, the following day, according to a report by the publication STHeadline... » READ MORE

