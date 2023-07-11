Daily Roundup: Mamamoo's Hwasa was reported to police due to 'perverted' dance move — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'It brings shame to the public who witnessed it': Mamamoo's Hwasa was reported to police due to 'perverted' dance move

While we can only dream about Taylor Swift performing in our schools, one university in South Korea on the other hand actually invited top K-pop stars to their festival.

The star-studded lineup for the Sungkyunkwan University Festival included girl groups Itzy and Ive, Psy and Lee Hyo-ri. But it was Mamamoo member Hwasa's performance that caused the most buzz — albeit for the wrong reasons... » READ MORE

2. Woman complains Scoot refused to check in family of 5 over daughter’s passport validity

One family's holiday plans fell into disarray after they were told at the airport that one of their passports had only a month's validity remaining.

And as a result, the entire group was reportedly denied boarding... » READ MORE

3. Owner of popular Hokkien Street Bak Kut Teh dies at 72

Fans of the popular Hokkien Street Bak Kut Teh at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre will be sad to know that the owner, Toh Sam Hee, has died at age 72.

The obituary was shared by fellow hawker Melvin Chew in a Facebook post on July 10... » READ MORE

4. Singapore family eating dinner in JB finds car window smashed, valuables stolen

A meal out in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Saturday night (July 8) turned sour for a family after they returned to their car to find that it had been broken into.

Stomp contributor IK said cash of RM570 (around S$165), two bags and her sister's mobile phone were stolen from the vehicle... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com