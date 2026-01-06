Daily roundup: Man, 67, arrested after sitting on window ledge at Teck Whye — and other top stories today

Man, 67, arrested after sitting on window ledge at Teck Whye; case referred to CNB

An elderly man was arrested after locking himself in his Teck Whye HDB unit and sitting on the window ledge in the wee hours last Friday (Jan 2).

A resident living nearby noticed a burning smell… » READ MORE

2. Seng Kee Bak Chor Mee closes Ang Mo Kio branch due to owner's health concerns

Heritage bak chor mee (minced meat noodle) hawker Seng Kee will be shuttering its Ang Mo Kio stall due to the owner's "ongoing health concerns".

Its Serangoon Gardens stall, however, will continue operating as usual… » READ MORE

3. Fan Bingbing reveals daily 40-minute skincare routine, hope women can spend more time to treat themselves well

With the saying there are no ugly women in the world, just lazy ones, Fan Bingbing feels that commitment to a beauty routine is important.

"Since it's a routine, the time spent should be longer... When you do a complete skincare routine, you will be able to see a difference… » READ MORE

4. 200 packs of durians snapped up in 2 hours on first day of Ang Mo Kio vendor's giveaway

A durian stall in Ang Mo Kio is giving away 200 portions of durians daily over five days as a way of giving back to the community, and on the first day, all of it snapped up within two hours.

From Jan 5 to 9, Nabayla Durian at Block 530 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 is distributing packs of XO and D24 durians… » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com