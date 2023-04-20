Daily roundup: Man arrested after stalking and exposing genitals to Korean blogger in India — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man arrested after stalking and exposing genitals to Korean blogger in India

Police in north-east India on Wednesday (April 19) arrested a man for stalking a Korean tourist and exposing his genitals to her... » READ MORE

2. 'Makes my hairs stand': Woman bugged by insects crawling on brushes at Wok Hey, complains to SFA

PHOTO: Stomp

Warning: You might lose your appetite. That was what happened to a Stomp contributor after she spotted insects crawling on dirty-looking brushes at Wok Hey's Compass One outlet... » READ MORE

3. 19-year-old student forced to provide nude videos following ransom demands

The torn clothing worn by the victim in a video, which was sent to her parents to seek ransom money. PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

Police thwarted a ruse to extort ransom from the parents of a 19-year-old Chinese student here who had been tricked by scammers... » READ MORE

4. 'Nobody gives a s***': Lim Yu-Beng says daughter Shi-An's 'nepo baby' status doesn't matter as long as she gets the job done

Lim Shi-An (left) and her dad, veteran actor Lim Yu-Beng, are in an upcoming Mediacorp drama, Alienated. PHOTO: Lim Shi-An

Working alongside your loved ones can sound like the best thing ever or an absolute nightmare, but this isn't local actor Lim Yu-Beng and his daughter... » READ MORE

