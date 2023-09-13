Daily roundup: Man who jumped from GCB to evade arrest has up to 5 passports, plus a secret one he didn't tell police - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man who jumped from GCB to evade arrest has up to 5 passports, plus a secret one he didn't tell police: DPP

Su Haijin, one of the 10 accused in the billion-dollar money laundering case, is an extreme flight risk and could have passports in as many as five countries, said the prosecution on Wednesday (Sept 13).

During a court session, that lasted more than two hours, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Eric Hu said apart from Cypriot and Chinese passports, Su Haijin has Cambodian and Turkish passports which have not been recovered by the police.

2. Seafood restaurant loses $4,600 after diner pays for meals with fake PayNow screenshots

A seafood restaurant in Joo Chiat recently found out that they lost over $4,000 — all thanks to a diner who managed to trick them numerous times.

The owner of Home of Seafood, Bob, told Shin Min Daily News on Monday (Sept 11) that his new accountant first discovered something strange with their accounts about two weeks ago.

3. Father and daughter lose $380,000 deposit in aborted Alexandra condo deal

A father-and-daughter pair from China who paid almost $1.2 million for a condominium unit, but did not go through with the deal after finding out that their property agent had embezzled other funds, will have to lose their $380,000 deposit.

The purchasers, Ms Li Jialin and her father Li Suinan, who live in Shenzhen, had taken the property developer to court in a bid to get a full refund of the money they paid in two aborted attempts to buy a unit at The Crest, off Alexandra Road.

4. Eclectic decor with hotel-style bathroom: Stella Ng reveals stunning home after $160k renovation

After a long six months of renovation, homegrown former singer Stella Ng has finally revealed her new home.

The 42-year-old returned to Singapore with her son Ashton in 2020 after being away for about 19 years in Taiwan and Canada. Back then, she spoke to AsiaOne about her plans to stay for at least two years due to Covid-19.

