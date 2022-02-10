Daily roundup: Nathan Chen wins figure skating gold at Beijing Olympics as Yuzuru Hanyu loses crown - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Winter Olympics: American Nathan Chen wins figure skating gold as Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu loses crown

American Nathan Chen achieved a spectacular redemption when he claimed the men's figure skating title... » READ MORE

2. Taiwanese director dies suddenly, leaving behind wife and 20-day-old twins

PHOTO: Facebook/Ming Gin-cheng

Yet another Taiwanese showbiz personality has died suddenly of cardiovascular reasons... » READ MORE

3. 'Is he mad?' Malaysians question plan to reopen borders amid Omicron surge

PHOTO: Reuters

Mixed signals from the Malaysian government over its plans to reopen borders and minimise restrictions amid an increase in Omicron cases has led the public and some experts to question whether it is prioritising the economy over public health... » READ MORE

4. Covid-19 patients are more likely to develop heart problems - even a year later, study finds

PHOTO: Unsplash

People who have had Covid-19 are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease, and it can happen a year after infection, according to an analysis of US health data by Washington University researchers... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com