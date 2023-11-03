Daily roundup: Nathan Hartono drops an Indomie recipe that's 'too good not to share' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Nathan Hartono drops an Indomie recipe that's 'too good not to share'

Nathan Hartono recently shared something rather exciting on Instagram.

No, it wasn't brand new music. Instead, the Singaporean singer-songwriter dropped his very own Indomie recipe... » READ MORE

2. Him Law and Tavia Yeung considering relocating to Singapore for children's education

Singapore is no stranger to regional celebs calling our island home — Cecilia Cheung previously enrolled her sons in school here and Jet Li famously gave up his US citizenship for a Singapore one, also citing his preference for our education system... » READ MORE

3. 'Ultimate culture shock': American tourist surprised by $15k bicycle left unattended in Singapore

While it's common for Singaporeans to leave their belongings unattended in public spaces, this norm came as a huge surprise to one American tourist... » READ MORE

4. 'Whole process took less than 10 minutes': Woman documents being retrenched just a day before birthday

She had been looking forward to celebrating her birthday.

But just a day before, life gave Wong Siqi a nasty gift — she got retrenched from her stable job as a content producer... » READ MORE

