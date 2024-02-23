Daily roundup: Netflix's Physical: 100 shares 1st group of season 2 contestants — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Netflix's Physical: 100 shares 1st group of season 2 contestants, including the return of a season 1 participant

Netflix's Physical: 100 Season 2 — Underground airs on March 19 and the first round of contestants have been revealed... » READ MORE

2. YouTuber says Malaysians' willingness to do 'dirty, dangerous, and demeaning' jobs sets them apart from Singaporeans

Dirty, demeaning and dangerous - these are the types of jobs that 'true-blue' Singaporeans will shun, but not Malaysians, says one YouTuber... » READ MORE

3. New York bar called Singlish amuses Singaporeans, serves drinks called BTO and Chiobu

It's always nice to see a piece of Singapore away from home.

So when local voiceover actress Caitanya Schmickrath-Tan was in New York, she was amused to find a bar named after something we are all familiar with — Singlish... » READ MORE

4. 'Felt like a pasar malam': Travellers share ordeals of being stuck in 'human jam' at Woodlands Checkpoint

Some travellers crossing the border via the Woodlands land checkpoint on Thursday (Feb 22) found themselves stuck in a human traffic jam — unusual for a regular weekday morning... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com